Derek Jeter, 5-time World Series champ, tops 2020 Hall of Fame ballot
Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. The 14-time all-star and five-time World Series champion hit .310 with 3,465 hits in 20 seasons.
Former Expos outfielder Larry Walker among holdovers
Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. He is likely to be an overwhelming choice to join former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera in Cooperstown after the reliever last year became the first unanimous pick by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
A 14-time all-star shortstop and five-time World Series champion, Jeter hit .310 with 3,465 hits in 20 seasons. He was the 1996 American League rookie of the year. He has been CEO of the Miami Marlins the past two seasons.
WATCH | Yankees retire Derek Jeter's No. 2:
Other newcomers announced Monday by the BBWAA include Cliff Lee, Josh Beckett, Jason Giambi, Paul Konerko, Rafael Furcal, Bobby Abreu and Alfonso Soriano.
Holdovers include Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Larry Walker. None received more than 61 per cent of the vote. A player must appear on at least 75 per cent to gain election. The results will be announced Jan. 21.-
