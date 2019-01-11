Toronto Blue Jays trade Russell Martin to L.A. Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded catcher Russell Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays confirmed Friday.

Martin, from Chelsea, Que., spent the last four seasons with the Blue Jays, batting .225 with 66 home runs and 211 runs batted in over that span. Toronto receives minor leaguers Andrew Sopko, a right-hander, and Ronny Brito, an infielder.

Toronto is sending cash to offset some of the $20 million US Martin is owed in the final season of his contract.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired SS Ronny Brito and RHP Andrew Sopko from the <a href="https://twitter.com/Dodgers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dodgers</a> in exchange for C Russell Martin and cash considerations. <a href="https://t.co/KWr73sraR5">pic.twitter.com/KWr73sraR5</a> —@BlueJays

Martin was part of the Blue Jays team that went to back-to-back American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016.

The four-time all-star is going back to the team he broke into the major leagues with.

Martin played for the Dodgers from 2006-10.

The team thanked Martin on Twitter for the impact the veteran made to the Jays.