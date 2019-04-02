Superman is flying away: Jays trade fan favourite Kevin Pillar to Giants

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded centre-fielder Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants for right-handed pitchers Juan De Paula and Derek Law and infielder Alen Hanson.

The 30-year-old Pillar, the longest-tenured Blue Jay with six-plus seasons of service, was one of the team's best defenders and made many highlight-reel catches while patrolling the outfield, prompting fans to call him 'Superman.'

Pillar hit .252 with 40 doubles, 15 home runs, and 18 walks over 142 games last season. He batted .260 with 156 doubles, 55 home runs, and 231 runs batted in across 695 career games with the Blue Jays.

De Paula, 21, had a 1.72 earned-run average with 55 strikeouts and 27 walks over 52.1 innings of work in 2018 with class-A Staten Island and Augusta.

Law, 28, had a 7.43 ERA over 13.1 innings for the Giants last season with 12 strikeouts and eight walks.

Hanson, a 26-year-old switch hitter, hit .252 with 17 doubles, five triples, and eight home runs over 110 games with San Francisco in 2018.

The Giants are in Toronto April 23-24.