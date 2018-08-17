Jays lose long-delayed game against Royals, split series

Lucas Duda homered, Rosell Herrera had three hits and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 after a long rain delay Thursday night to split their four-game series.

Royals relievers Brian Flynn, Kevin McCarthy, Brandon Maurer and Wily Peralta shut down the Blue Jays on three hits over the final five innings. Flynn (3-3) picked up the win with a scoreless inning.

Kansas City took the lead with a three-run fourth highlighted by Jorge Bonifacio's RBI triple.

Toronto starter Sam Gaviglio (2-6) failed to make it through five innings for the eighth time in his past 13 starts. He allowed five runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Gaviglio came unraveled after a balk call and a delay of more than five minutes in the fourth. He attempted a pickoff throw, but the ball slipped out of his hand.

After the umpires huddled, Herrera was awarded second base. There was also a replay review to confirm the balk, which took 4 minutes, 1 second.

After the long delay, Gaviglio yielded three straight run-producing hits.

Danny Jansen's sacrifice fly in the second scored Teoscar Hernandez with the first Toronto run.

Kendrys Morales singled home Justin Smoak in the fourth with the final Blue Jays run.

Glenn Sparkman, who was making his first big league start, was removed after four innings and 75 pitches. He gave up two runs and four hits.

Rain delayed the start for 2 hours, 14 minutes — the third straight day that bad weather held up the first pitch.