Blue Jays release Troy Tulowitzki
34-year-old missed entire 2018 season after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from both heels
The Toronto Blue Jays released veteran shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from both heels. Tulowitzki had two years and $38 million US in guaranteed money remaining on his contract.
"Through many conversations with Troy and his representative Paul Cohen, and with consideration to what is in the best interest of both sides, we made the decision to release Troy today," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a release.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Richard Urena are in the mix for the team's shortstop job in 2019 and prospect Bo Bichette is progressing through the system.
Atkins said last week that Tulowitzki, who has been working out recently with college players, was recovering well but that it was too early to say when he'd be ready for big-league play.
Over 12 seasons with Toronto and Colorado, Tulowitzki has a career batting average of .290 with 224 home runs and 779 runs batted in.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.