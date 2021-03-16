Blue Jays pick up option year on manager Charlie Montoyo's contract
55-year-old signed 3-year deal in 2018 with option for 2022
The Toronto Blue Jays are picking up the option year on manager Charlie Montoyo's contract.
He became the 13th manager in franchise history in October 2018, signing a three-year deal with an option for 2022. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins confirmed the option pickup on a video call with reporters on Tuesday.
"He is very steady in game, his instincts are incredible, his collaboration with all of his staff has just continued to be a strength," Atkins said. The character, the ability to create a very positive, constructive environment is very encouraging. I couldn't be happier working alongside him."
The Blue Jays reached the expanded playoffs as the final wild-card entry last year and were swept by Tampa Bay in two games.
"He treats everyone the same and I think our players really appreciate that," Atkins said. "Obviously he's aware of individual needs and interests, but he's just a very fair, consistent human being that sets a great tone for our environment."
Montoyo, 55, spent three seasons as Tampa Bay's third-base coach before becoming bench coach in 2018. He managed the triple-A Durham Bulls from 2007-14.
Atkins also said that right-hander Nate Pearson aggravated a groin issue during a bullpen session Tuesday morning.
Pearson will be re-assessed Wednesday. It's unclear whether he'll be ready for the start of the regular season on April 1 in New York against the Yankees.
The Blue Jays will start the season playing home games in Dunedin, Fla., due to pandemic-related border restrictions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.