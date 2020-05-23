Canada's James Paxton at 'full strength,' ready to pitch for Yankees
Left-hander from Ladner, B.C., recovered from back surgery at Wisconsin home
New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton said he is fully recovered from back surgery and ready to pitch whenever the season starts.
After going 15-6 with a 3.82 earned-run average in 29 starts in his first season with New York in 2019, Paxton underwent surgery in February to repair a herniated disk and remove a cyst.
"I think I've thrown probably 12, 14 bullpens," he told the YES Network on Friday. "It's my back feeling really good. My back is a non-issue. I feel totally healthy, so I'll be ready to go as soon as the season comes about. … I think I'm back to full strength."
Paxton, 31, said he has been working on his rehabilitation at his home in
Wisconsin while Major League Baseball is on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The velocity is getting better and better, breaking balls and stuff like that, getting a feel for my pitches, so everything is going really well," he said. "I've seen some good results there, so I'm continuing to try and improve over this time, even though we're not playing."
Paxton was traded to the Yankees in November 2018 after playing his first six seasons with the Seattle Mariners. He is 56-32 for his career with a 3.50 ERA and 803 strikeouts in 733 innings.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.