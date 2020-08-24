Yankees put Canadian lefty James Paxton on IL with forearm strain

The New York Yankees placed left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Monday.

The move is retroactive to Aug. 21.

Paxton was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of the forearm flexor in his throwing arm after undergoing an MRI exam at New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Friday.

Paxton won't throw for 14 days, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday.

Paxton owns a 1-1 record with a 6.64 earned-run average in five starts in 2020, one season removed from a 15-6 record with a 3.82 ERA.

The 31-year-old has a 57-33 record with a 3.58 ERA in 136 career appearances (all starts) with the Seattle Mariners (2013-18) and Yankees.