Blue Jays add ex-GM of defending World Series champion Astros to front office
James Click is VP of baseball strategy and will work closely with GM Ross Atkins
James Click was named the vice-president of baseball strategy for the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
The 45-year-old Click joins the club after three seasons as general manager of the Houston Astros, where he led the team to a World Series in 2022.
A statement from the Blue Jays said that Click will work closely with Toronto general manager Ross Atkins.
Click will also work with department heads on strategic planning, decision making, and evaluation.
Click will work across both professional and amateur levels to identify best practices, develop plans, and implement strategies.
He previously spent 15 years with the Tampa Bay Rays and was appointed the team's vice-president of baseball operations in 2017.
Click graduated from Yale University in 2000.
