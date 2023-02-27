Content
Blue Jays add ex-GM of defending World Series champion Astros to front office

James Click was named the vice-president of baseball strategy for the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday after three seasons as general manager of the Houston Astros, who won the 2022 World Series.

James Click is VP of baseball strategy and will work closely with GM Ross Atkins

The Canadian Press ·
Two men's baseball executives talk on the field.
New Blue Jays vice-president of baseball strategy James Click will work with department heads on strategic planning, decision making, and evaluation. He was fired as Astros GM in November, six days after the team won the World Series. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

James Click was named the vice-president of baseball strategy for the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The 45-year-old Click joins the club after three seasons as general manager of the Houston Astros, where he led the team to a World Series in 2022.

A statement from the Blue Jays said that Click will work closely with Toronto general manager Ross Atkins.

Click will also work with department heads on strategic planning, decision making, and evaluation.

Click will work across both professional and amateur levels to identify best practices, develop plans, and implement strategies.

He previously spent 15 years with the Tampa Bay Rays and was appointed the team's vice-president of baseball operations in 2017.

Click graduated from Yale University in 2000.

