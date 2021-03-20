Jack Leiter, son of former Blue Jays pitcher, throws no-hitter for Vanderbilt
Sophomore, top prospect for 2021 draft strikes out 16, lowers season ERA to 0.31
Vanderbilt University's Jack Leiter walked the first batter he faced Saturday before retiring 27 in a row for a no-hitter in a 5-0 victory over South Carolina.
Leiter, the son of 19-year big league pitcher and former Toronto Blue Jay Al Leiter, walked Braylen Wimmer to lead off the game but was perfect the rest of the way in a 5-0 victory over South Carolina. He struck out Wimmer swinging at a 96-mile-per-hour fastball to end the game, his 124th pitch.
History on West End. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VandyBoys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VandyBoys</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/jackleiter22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jackleiter22</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZUHD16a7Uo">pic.twitter.com/ZUHD16a7Uo</a>—@VandyBoys
"I felt pretty good in the first inning, but walking the first guy, obviously not what you want to do," Leiter said. "I would say honestly not really until the sixth, seventh inning, it felt like it was a little bit different than other games."
Leiter's no-hitter was the first for Vanderbilt since teammate Kumar Rocker dominated Duke as a freshman in the 2019 Super Regionals. Rocker and Leiter are considered the top pitching prospects for Major League Baseball's 2021 draft July 11-13. Rocker struck out 14 Gamecocks in a 3-2 win Friday night and has an 0.58 ERA.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have the first pick in this summer's draft, followed by the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox.
Hear from <a href="https://twitter.com/jackleiter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jackleiter</a> after his no-hitter.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VandyBoys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VandyBoys</a> <a href="https://t.co/NOEIozP4wr">pic.twitter.com/NOEIozP4wr</a>—@VandyBoys
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.