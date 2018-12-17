Yankees officially re-sign Happ for 2 years, $34 million US

Left-hander J.A. Happ and the New York Yankees have finalized a two-year, $34-million US contract.

Happ gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and his deal includes a $17 million option for 2021 that could become guaranteed based on starts and innings in 2020.

He is projected to be part of a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and James Paxton, acquired from Seattle in a trade.

A first-time all-star, Happ was acquired from Toronto on July 26 as a summer rental and went 7-0 with a 2.69 earned-run average in 11 starts for New York, leaving him 17-6 with a 3.65 ERA for the season.

He lost at Boston in the American League Division Series opener, allowing five runs in two innings.

Right-hander Parker Bridwell was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot Monday.