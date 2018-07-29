J.A. Happ praises Toronto and Canada after Jays trade pitcher to Yankees

Former Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ has thanked Toronto, Canada and the team's fans for their support during his time with the country's only major-league team.

In a message posted to the Blue Jays' Twitter account on Saturday, the New York Yankees left-hander was full of gratitude in a farewell message.

"We will cherish the great relationships we've gained with the incredible people who work in this organization," wrote Happ, who was traded to the Yankees this week.

"To the city of Toronto and country of Canada, I want to thank you for your support over the last three years. You've inspired me to continue to strive for greatness. Your energy, loyalty and compassion will never be forgotten. When I re-signed, one of my goals was to win over the Blue Jays fans. I would like to think I did, but I know for sure that they made me fall in love with them much more."

A free agent at the end of this season, Happ was the Blue Jays' lone all-star this year before being shipped to a contender by rebuilding Toronto. The 35-year-old is 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA this season.

Happ began his second run with the Blue Jays in 2016 after signing with the club. He went 20-4 that year, helping the Jays reach the playoffs.

Happ is scheduled to make his first start for the Yankees on Sunday.