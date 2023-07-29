Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu set to rejoin Blue Jays' rotation Tuesday against Orioles

Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday against Baltimore, manager John Schneider said Friday.

With the Blue Jays beginning a stretch of 17 games in 17 days Friday, Schneider said Ryu will be part of a six-man rotation.

Ryu has not pitched since June 1, 2022, when he left a start against the White Sox after four innings. He had surgery on his elbow 17 days later.

Ryu was an all-star with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019, when he led the major leagues with a 2.32 ERA. He's 75-45 with a 3.27 ERA in 175 games over nine seasons since moving from the Korean League in 2013.

After six seasons with the Dodgers, Ryu signed a four-year, $80-million US contract with Toronto in December 2019. He went 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finishing third in AL Cy Young voting.