Blue Jays lose pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to injury in heat of playoff race

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jim Ryu has been put on the 10-day injured list with neck tightness. The lefty lasted just over two innings in a 7-3 loss to the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

The Blue Jays on Sunday placed starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list with neck tightness. He has 13 wins on the season despite some recent struggles. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The lefty lasted just over two innings in a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Ryu wasn't able to pitch past the third inning for a second straight outing.

Tayler Saucedo was recalled from triple-A Buffalo and activated for Sunday afternoon's game against the Twins.

Ryu is 13-9 in 29 starts for the Jays this season with an earned-run average of 4.34 and 133 strikeouts.

He and Steven Matz co-leads the Jays in wins with 13 apiece.

