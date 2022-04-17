Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu on 10-day IL with forearm inflammation

The Toronto Blue Jays added starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to its 10-day injured list on Sunday.

The team said the southpaw is dealing with "forearm inflammation" on his left arm.

Ryu, 35, was pulled after just four innings in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Oakland. He walked away with a no-decision despite allowing five earned runs on six hits in four innings.

In his first start of the season on April 10, Ryu allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $80-million US contract with Toronto.

Ryu won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season.

He is 73-45 with a 3.28 earned-run average in 171 career games (170 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013-19) and Blue Jays.

Also Sunday, the Blue Jays activated left-hander Ryan Borucki, who was sidelined with a right hamstring strain.

The 28-year-old was 3-1 with a 4.94 ERA in 24 relief appearances last season. He is 8-9 with a 4.23 ERA in 64 career appearances (19 starts) with Toronto.