Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu on 10-day IL with forearm inflammation
Fellow lefty Ryan Borucki activated after nursing strained right hamstring
The Toronto Blue Jays added starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to its 10-day injured list on Sunday.
The team said the southpaw is dealing with "forearm inflammation" on his left arm.
Ryu, 35, was pulled after just four innings in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Oakland. He walked away with a no-decision despite allowing five earned runs on six hits in four innings.
In his first start of the season on April 10, Ryu allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.
He is in the third year of a four-year, $80-million US contract with Toronto.
Ryu won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season.
He is 73-45 with a 3.28 earned-run average in 171 career games (170 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013-19) and Blue Jays.
Also Sunday, the Blue Jays activated left-hander Ryan Borucki, who was sidelined with a right hamstring strain.
The 28-year-old was 3-1 with a 4.94 ERA in 24 relief appearances last season. He is 8-9 with a 4.23 ERA in 64 career appearances (19 starts) with Toronto.
With files from Field Level Media
