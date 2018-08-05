Skip to Main Content
Astros activate Roberto Osuna as closer's suspension ends
Updated

The Houston Astros activated right-handed reliever Roberto Osuna and placed starting pitcher Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right elbow discomfort.

Team releases statement that former Blue Jay 'deserves second chance'

Doug Padilla · The Associated Press ·
Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna is interviewed in the dugout before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Osuna served a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. (Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press)
Osuna was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade-deadline deal last week and is coming off a 75-day MLB-imposed suspension for violation of the league's domestic violence policy.

Houston released a statement on Osuna's activation on Sunday afternoon.

Osuna met his new Houston Astros teammates and addressed the club for 10 minutes in a closed-door meeting. The reliever was arrested and charged with assault May 8 in Toronto. The next court date in the case is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Osuna offered few details about the meeting Sunday morning in the Astros' clubhouse at Dodger Stadium and did not discuss the case pending against him. 

Astros manager AJ Hinch said he wouldn't hesitate to use Osuna, and would like to get the All-Star closer into a game as soon as possible. Hinch said he doesn't have any details about Osuna's domestic violence accusation, but takes the situation seriously.​

