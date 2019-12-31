Twins bolster rotation with free agents Homer Bailey, Rich Hill
Veteran pitchers combine for nearly 30 years of MLB experience
The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Homer Bailey and left-hander Rich Hill to one-year contracts for the 2020 season on Tuesday.
Originally drafted seventh overall by the Cincinnati Reds in 2004, Bailey has pitched parts of 13 seasons, going 80-86 with a 4.57 ERA and 1,150 strikeouts in 243 career starts for the Reds (2007-2018), Royals and A's.
Bailey tossed two no-hitters with the Reds, shutting down the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 28, 2012, and the San Francisco Giants on July 2, 2013.
June return?
Hill, who turns 40 in March, made 13 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.
Since 2016, he ranks third in baseball in opponent batting average (.209), sixth in ERA (3.00), eighth in WHIP (1.08) and ninth in strikeouts-per-nine innings (10.64).
He has played parts of 15 seasons, going 65-42 with a 3.82 ERA and 1,004 strikeouts in 284 games (156 starts) with the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland A's and Dodgers.
