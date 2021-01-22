One-time home-run king Hank Aaron dead at 86
Hall of Famer endured racist threats en route to hitting 755 career home runs
Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home-run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday. He was 86.
The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.
Aaron made his last public appearance less than two weeks ago when he received the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Hammerin' Hank" set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases.
But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others, the one that made him baseball's home-run king.
It was a title he would hold for more than 33 years, a period in which the Hammer slowly but surely claimed his rightful place as one of America's most iconic sporting figures, a true national treasure worthy of mention in the same breath with Ruth or Muhammad Ali or Michael Jordan.
On April 8, 1974, before a sellout crowd at Atlanta Stadium and a national television audience, Aaron broke Ruth's home-run record with No. 715 off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Aaron finished his career with 755. Barry Bonds surpassed that in 2007 — though many continued to call the Hammer the true home-run king because of allegations that Bonds used performance-enhancing drugs.
