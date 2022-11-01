Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto 1st baseman Guerrero Jr. wins American League Gold Glove Award

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award.

23-year-old beats Twins' Luis Arraez, Yankees' Anthony Rizzo

The Canadian Press ·
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, seen after hitting a solo home run against the Orioles in Toronto in October, . captured the American League Gold Glove Award on Tuesday. (Julio Cortez/The Associated Press)

The 23-year-old Guerrero finished ahead of Minnesota's Luis Arraez and New York's Anthony Rizzo to win the award as the league's top defensive player at his position.

Guerrero's win comes two seasons after he switched to first base after starting his career playing at third.

He had a .990 fielding percentage, helped turn 80 double plays and had 10 errors in 160 games.

Gold Gloves are awarded annually to the top defensive player at each position in both leagues.

Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios, third baseman Matt Chapman, right-fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and utility player Whit Merrifield were finalists at their positions.

