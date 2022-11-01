Toronto 1st baseman Guerrero Jr. wins American League Gold Glove Award
23-year-old beats Twins' Luis Arraez, Yankees' Anthony Rizzo
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award.
The 23-year-old Guerrero finished ahead of Minnesota's Luis Arraez and New York's Anthony Rizzo to win the award as the league's top defensive player at his position.
Guerrero's win comes two seasons after he switched to first base after starting his career playing at third.
Gold Gloves are awarded annually to the top defensive player at each position in both leagues.
Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios, third baseman Matt Chapman, right-fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and utility player Whit Merrifield were finalists at their positions.
Good as GOLD 🥇 <br><br>Vladdy wins his FIRST <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldGlove?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldGlove</a> Award! <a href="https://t.co/vwe6Zo4Ewv">pic.twitter.com/vwe6Zo4Ewv</a>—@BlueJays
