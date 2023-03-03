Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leaves Blue Jays spring training game with right knee discomfort
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Friday's spring training game against Tampa Bay with right knee discomfort.
Seen walking toward clubhouse with athletic trainer in 2nd inning
Guerrero was seen walking toward the clubhouse with an athletic trainer in the second inning and was replaced defensively by Rainer Nunez to start the third.
Guerrero had an RBI single during the first inning in his lone at-bat.
The slugger hit .274 with 32 homers and 97 RBIs in 160 games last year.
Guerrero is on the Dominican Republic roster for this month's World Baseball Classic.
