Blue Jays prospect Conine suspended 50 games for drug violation
Major League Baseball said Monday that the outfielder tested positive for ritalinic acid, a stimulant banned by its minor league drug policy.
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Griffin Conine has been suspended 50 games for a drug violation.
Conine is currently on the roster of the single-A Vancouver Canadians of the Northwest League.
Conine, a second-round pick of Toronto in the 2018 draft and the son of former major-leaguer Jeff Conine, batted .238 with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in over 55 games with the Canadians last season.
MLB also suspended New York Yankees minor-league pitcher Daniel Marten 25 games for a violation.
