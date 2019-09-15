Grichuk's 2 homers for Blue Jays backs T.J. Zeuch's 1st MLB win
Outfielder goes deep 3 times in series win over Yanks, boasts 8-game hit streak
Randal Grichuk snapped a tie with a three-run blast in the fifth inning for his second homer of the game to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-4 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday.
The Blue Jays completed their six-game American League East homestand with a 4-2 record against the Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
After Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette pushed a bunt single past the left side of the mound with one out in the fifth, Cavan Biggio walked. Grichuk then crushed an 0-2 four-seam fastball from reliever Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-1) into the second deck in left field.
Grichuk has gone 10-for-31 during his hit streak with three doubles, a triple, four homers and nine runs batted in.
Quick response
His solo blast to right centre field in the third inning off Yankees left-handed hurler Jordan Montgomery tied the game at 3-3. The lefty relieved opener Chad Green to begin the second inning.
Montgomery made his first appearance since he injured his throwing elbow on May 1, 2018, and underwent Tommy John surgery.
Montgomery, however, yielded three runs in his outing. After Aaron Judge gave New York the lead with a one-out homer to right field in the first inning, the Blue Jays scored twice in the second inning with two out.
Infielder Brandon Drury doubled to left field and scored on Billy McKinney's single to centre. He was driven home by Richard Urena's double to left.
Wilmer Font opened on the mound for Toronto. He gave way to 24-year-old righty T.J. Zeuch (1-0) to begin the second inning.
Grinding out win
Zeuch made it through 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) with five strikeouts and three walks en route to his first major league victory.
The Yankees scored an unearned run in the seventh inning. Catcher Austin Romine led off with a double to left field with Zeuch still pitching. Romine scored two batters later because of a throwing error from third baseman Urena.
Toronto's Ken Giles worked a 1-2-3 ninth, including a game-ending strikeout of Judge, for his 20th save in 2019.
The Yankees could have clinched a playoff berth with a win and a Cleveland Indians loss at home to the Minnesota Twins.
