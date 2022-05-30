Giants manager Kapler pauses protest, stands for anthem on Memorial Day
Kapler began protest over nation's political direction following Texas school shooting
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler stood just outside the third base dugout at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the U.S. national anthem on Monday, taking a break on Memorial Day from his protest against the direction of the nation.
Kapler, who began his protest Friday, stood by himself at the railing of the Giants dugout during the playing of taps during the holiday ceremony, which was followed by a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by a military bugle company. A few other San Francisco players stood on the chalk line past the third-base bag during their stretching exercises.
Kapler announced on Friday that he intended to remain in the clubhouse during the anthem to protest "the lack of delivery of the promise of what our national anthem represents" following the shootings that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
"The way I see it is anything that sparks thoughtful conversation is good," Kapler told reporters on Monday.
Kapler said he was not ready to announce whether his protest will resume on Tuesday night.
Joe Girardi replaced Kapler as Philadelphia's manager following the 2019 season
"Everyone has a choice in this country, right?" Girardi said. "I mean that's what America is founded on. It's not the choice that I'll make. But with all the choices we make in life there are consequences, no matter what you do, so you have to be prepared to explain why you do things in this world. And it's not something that I would do."
