Blue Jays' Springer suffered concussion, shoulder sprain in series loss to Mariners
Outfielder will also have bone spur in right elbow examined once cleared to travel
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer suffered a concussion and a shoulder sprain in Saturday's Game 2 loss to the Seattle Mariners.
General manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday that Springer was "recovering well" and was expected to be cleared to travel relatively soon.
Springer was hurt when he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette as they tried to catch a blooper in shallow centre field.
Bichette was shaken up on the eighth-inning play but stayed in the game.
Once he's cleared to travel, Springer will seek further attention on his right elbow, which caused him to skip the all-star game in July.
- Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs as Mariners pull off stunning comeback to complete wild-card sweep
"The size of it and the extent of it is what's uncertain," Atkins said of Springer's bone spur.
Seattle scored three runs on the play and added another run in the ninth inning to win 10-9, completing a sweep of the best-of-three American League wild-card series, Toronto's fifth straight post-season defeat.
Atkins said there is "nothing to be concerned about long-term" regarding the injuries Springer suffered in the collision.
Springer, 33, signed a six-year, $150-million US contract with Toronto before the 2021 season.
A four-time all-star and MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer was limited to 78 games in 2021 because of oblique (rib cage) and quadriceps injuries and a sprained left knee.
He played 133 regular-season contests this season, hitting .267 with 25 homers, 76 runs batted in and 14 stolen bases, but missed 10 days in August to rest his sore elbow.
Springer was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the eighth inning of Toronto's playoff opener Friday. He went down in pain but remained in the game.
Also Tuesday, Atkins said it was too soon to announce a decision on the status of interim manager John Schneider, who went 46-28 after replacing Charlie Montoyo in July.
"I think it will be very difficult for us to find better than John Schneider," Atkins said. "But out of respect for the organization, out of respect for John Schneider, I do want time to work through the process with him."
