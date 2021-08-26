George Springer appears 1 step closer to Blue Jays return

Star outfielder George Springer appeared one step closer to returning to the Toronto lineup after completing base-running drills Thursday before the Blue Jays' afternoon game against the Chicago White Sox.

Springer, who went on the 10-day injured list Aug. 15 with a left knee sprain, ran hard around the bases several times under the watchful eye of team staff.

"[It went] great, that's probably why I'm smiling a little bit now," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said in his pre-game media availability.

Springer became eligible for activation Wednesday but his return was ruled out for the four-game White Sox series. The Blue Jays will begin a weekend series at Detroit on Friday night.

"What he did today was a pretty good test," Montoyo said. "He did run close to 100 per cent I would say. He looked pretty fast, he looked comfortable and he felt good."

Springer also did some work in the batting cage and participated in regular batting practice at Rogers Centre.