Freddie Freeman hits 53rd double of season, setting Dodgers record

First baseman Freddie Freeman set a Los Angeles Dodgers record with his 53rd double of the season in Friday night's 8-5 win over the hometown Washington Nationals.

In the process, the Dodgers reduced their magic number in the National League West to eight. Los Angeles leads Arizona by 13 games and hold the tiebreaker over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Freeman's double broke Johnny Frederick's single-season record for a Dodger, set in 1929. He finished 3-for-4.

"This franchise has been around for a very long time," Freeman said. "A lot of winning seasons. A lot of great players have come through here. Just to be able to be mentioned with some of these guys that [I've] kind of been climbing the leaderboard on is pretty cool.

"It's been a wonderful two years so far, so hopefully I can just keep re-breaking it for the next couple weeks."

Freeman holds dual American-Canadian citizenship as his parents are from Ontario. He has also represented Canada in the World Baseball Classic in 2017 and earlier this year.

Freeman, 33, spent his first 12 seasons with Atlanta after it selected him in the second round of the 2007 draft. He had 1,704 hits in 1,565 games for the team before joining the Dodgers as a free agent before the 2022 season.