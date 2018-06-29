Former Heisman-winning QB Tim Tebow named to Double-A All-Star Game
Ex-NFL pivot is hitting .261 with 5 HR's and 30 RBIs
Heisman-winning quarterback Tim Tebow hit another milestone in his transition to professional baseball, being named an all-star in the Eastern League on Friday.
Tebow, a left fielder for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the New York Mets organization, is hitting .261 with five home runs and 30 RBIs in 67 games this season. He's been especially hot lately, hitting .406 with nine RBIs over the last 10 games.
Tebow struggled in spring training, going 1 for 18 with 11 strikeouts in seven exhibition games with the Mets. In 126 games last season in Class A, Tebow hit .226 with eight home runs and 52 RBIs. He played for Columbia before being promoted to high Class-A St. Lucie.
Despite his struggles, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said he believes Tebow will play in the majors.
Before starting his professional baseball career, Tebow won the Heisman Trophy as quarterback of the Florida Gators and played three NFL seasons, two for the Denver Broncos and one for the New York Jets.
The Eastern League All-Star Game is July 11at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, N.J.
