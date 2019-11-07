Former Blue Jay Devon Travis becomes free agent after declining minor league assignment
28-year-old missed 2019 season after undergoing knee surgery
Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis has declined his assignment to triple-A Buffalo and elected to become a free agent.
Injuries have troubled Travis for years. He has been out of the big leagues since 2018 when he played a career-high 103 games.
Travis missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.
The native of Palm Beach., Fla., played 50 games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending right knee injury.
Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, Travis made his major-league debut the following season and became just the fourth player in Blue Jays history to hit a home run in his first career game.
Travis has a career average of .274 with 35 home runs and 153 RBIs over four seasons with Toronto.
