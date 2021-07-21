MLB's 1st all-female broadcast crew calls Rays' win over Orioles
'It's not a novelty, it's about normalcy,' MLB Network says on Twitter
There was history — and her story, too — in the broadcast booth at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night.
For the first time in Major League Baseball history, an all-female announcing crew called a game as the Tampa Bay Rays played the Baltimore Orioles.
The YouTube broadcast featured Melanie Newman on play-by-play with Sarah Langs as the analyst. Alanna Rizzo was the on-field reporter, and Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner hosted the pregame and postgame coverage.
"Honoured to be part of a historic moment, but more than anything, just so overjoyed to get to work alongside" her colleagues, she said, praising them as "Strong, smart & inspiring WOMEN and PEOPLE!"
Newman is the Orioles' play-by-play radio announcer, Langs writes for MLB.com and Rizzo, Watney and Gardner are on air for MLB Network.
"It's not a novelty, it's about normalcy," MLB Network tweeted.
"Trailblazers" posted the official MLB Twitter account.
Tennis champion and social justice advocate Billie Jean King celebrated the broadcast by posting on Twitter: "It's a history-making night for MLB."
