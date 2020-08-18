Padres star's grand slam sparks debate about baseball's unwritten rules

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s first grand slam gave the 21-year-old the major league lead in home runs over Mike Trout and a career-high seven runs batted in.

Manager Jayce Tingler was less than pleased when the budding star returned to the dugout, particularly since it was the Texas homecoming for the first-year San Diego manager.

Tatis missed a take sign and swung on a 3-0 pitch with a seven-run lead in the eighth inning, and his second homer of the game finished the scoring for the Padres in their 14-4 victory over the Rangers on Monday night.

While Tatis said his manager congratulated him after his 11th homer, which put him one ahead of Trout, Tingler was quick to tell him he missed a take sign.

So you take a pitch...now you're 3-1. Then the pitcher comes back with a great setup pitch...3-2. Now you're ready to groundout into a double play. Everyone should hit 3-0. Grand Slams are a huge stat. <a href="https://twitter.com/tatis_jr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tatis_jr</a> <a href="https://t.co/4D3ilsD9Sh">https://t.co/4D3ilsD9Sh</a> —@JohnnyBench_5

"He's young, a free spirit and focused and all those things," Tingler said. "That's the last thing that we'll ever take away. It's a learning opportunity and that's it. He'll grow from it."

It stung a little more for Tingler because it was the first-year manager's first trip as manager to his baseball home the previous 13 years, including the last on the staff of then-rookie Rangers skipper Chris Woodward in 2019.

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/tatis_jr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tatis_jr</a> listen up:<br><br>1) Keep swinging 3-0 if you want to, no matter what the game situation is <br>2) Keep hitting homers, no matter what the situation is<br>3) Keep bringing energy and flash to baseball and making it fun <br>4) The only thing you did wrong was apologize. Stop that. —@BauerOutage

"Just so you know, a lot of our guys have green light 3-0," Tingler said. "But in this game in particular, we had a little bit of a comfortable lead. We're not trying to run up the score or anything like that."

'Probably next time, I'll take a pitch'

The Rangers showed their displeasure by throwing the next pitch behind slugger Manny Machado. It was the first pitch from Ian Gibault, who replaced Juan Nicasio.

Rangers pitcher Ian Gibaut threw behind Manny Machado right after Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch with the Padres leading by seven runs last night. <a href="https://t.co/2eajDXt3UK">pic.twitter.com/2eajDXt3UK</a> —@espn

"I didn't like it, personally," said Woodward, a former Toronto Blue Jays infielder. "But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don't like it doesn't mean it's not right. I don't think we liked it as a group."

Let's be real. It's 2020.There are no unwritten rules in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLB</a>. If it's not in writing, it's not a rule. Young people are turning to baseball more than ever..players like Fernando Tatis Jr. are the reason.Keep swinging 3-0.Keep hitting homers.Keep showing your flash. Keep smiling. —@JimBowdenGM

In fact, I think <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLB</a> should suspend <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rangers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rangers</a> Chris Woodward 1-game for telling his pitcher to throw behind Tatis Jr & the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Padres?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Padres</a> should fine Tingler for agreeing that Tatis Jr. shouldn't be swinging. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLB</a> needs to send the message...there are NO UNWRITTEN RULES IN 2020!! —@JimBowdenGM

Tatis, whose three-run homer in the seventh put the Padres up 10-3, said he got the message.

"I've been in this game since I was a kid," he said. "I know a lot of unwritten rules. I was kind of lost on this. Those experiences, you have to learn. Probably next time, I'll take a pitch."

How sad to turn on the tv, and hear <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Padres?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Padres</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/tatis_jr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tatis_jr</a> apologizing for swinging at a 3-0 pitch and hitting a grand slam, in a lopsided game. One of the most exciting young players in the game. Apologizing. —@thehazelmae

Fernando Tatis Jr did nothing wrong. Don’t care if it was a 3-0 pitch. Don’t care what the score was. Baseball’s unwritten code is prehistoric. Keep doing what you do Fernando. You have too much talent to suppress it for ancient history. <a href="https://twitter.com/Padres?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Padres</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FernandoTatisJr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FernandoTatisJr</a> —@lindacohn

The first homer was pulled into the San Diego bullpen in left-centre field on the hardest hit of the season for Tatis at 113 miles per hour, according to Statcast. The slam was to the opposite field and smacked a fan cut-out in the fourth row.

"They were both pretty impressive," Tingler said.