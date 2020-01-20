Longtime Mariners ace Felix Hernandez agrees to minor-league deal with Braves
33-year-old struggled to 6.40 ERA in 15 starts during final season in Seattle
Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez reached a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday that includes an invite to big league spring training.
The right-hander would get a $1 million US, one-year contract if added to Atlanta's 40-man roster.
Hernandez, who turns 34 in April, is coming off his worst season in the majors. King Felix went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.
Hernandez was among the best and more durable pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, a stretch that included six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award. He was a huge crowd favourite at Safeco Field, with fans holding up K cards in The King's Court to mark his many strikeouts.
The two-time reigning NL East champion Braves hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Feb. 13.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.