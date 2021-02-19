Taijuan Walker signs $20M, 2-year deal with Mets: reports
Former Jay set to join rotation led by 2-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom
The Mets made a late addition to their starting rotation, agreeing to a $20 million US, two-year contract with right-hander Taijuan Walker, a person familiar with the negotiations said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
The 28-year-old joins a rotation headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.
New York has displayed a willingness to spend under new owner Steven Cohen, retaining Marcus Stroman with an $18.9 million qualifying offer and acquiring Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in a trade along with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor for a rotation also projected to include David Peterson.
The team hopes to get starter Noah Syndergaard back as soon as June. He is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery last March.
MLB resumé
Walker has a five-pitch repertoire with a 93 mph fastball mixed among sliders, split-finger fastballs, sinkers and curveballs.
Walker is 35-34 with a 3.84 ERA in 105 starts and three relief appearances over eight seasons with Seattle (2013-16, 2020), Arizona (2017-19) and Toronto.
New York was fourth in the NL East at 26-34 last year in the final season of ownership by the Wilpon and Katz families, who sold the Mets to Cohen on Nov. 6 for $2.4 billion.
The Mets have won just two World Series titles, in 1969 and 1986, and last won a pennant in 2015.
