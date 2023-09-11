Relief pitcher Swanson back with Blue Jays for critical series against Rangers

The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated right-hander Erik Swanson from the 15-day injured list.

The 30-year-old relief pitcher was dealing with thoracic spine inflammation.

Swanson's last outing came on Aug. 26, where he exited the game after pitching 1/3 of an inning and allowing one hit in an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

He will be active for Monday's game at 7:07 p.m. ET against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are currently riding a three-game winning streak and have taken hold of the second American League wild-card spot.

The Rangers (78-64) are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto (80-63).

Right-hander Jay Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Semien 'doesn't have bad at-bats'

Meanwhile, former Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien is at the top of the Texas lineup every game, and always impressing the AL hitting leader who bats right after him.

"Just the consistency," said Rangers shortstop and No. 2 hitter Corey Seager, who himself has 30 home runs and a league-best .336 batting average. "He doesn't really have bad at-bats."

Semien just became only the fourth player in the majors this season to twice have a four-hit game that included two homers. Both came in a span of four games ahead of a huge series between AL wild-card contenders, when the Rangers play in Toronto.

Going into the opener of that four-game series against the Blue Jays, Semien was among only six players in the majors to appear in every one of his team's games, with Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suarez the only other AL player to do it.

Semien was hitting .281 with 24 homers and 87 runs batted in while leading the AL with 166 hits and 109 runs scored.

"My swing feels good. I always work to make sure my eyes are looking in the right spots and my swing is in a good place," Semien said. "When both are good, usually it's better for me."

And for the Rangers, who are trying for their first winning season and playoff appearance since 2016.

Semien hit 45 homers in his only season with the Blue Jays in 2021 and signed a seven-year contract with the Rangers worth $175 million US.