De La Cruz hits for cycle, Votto swats 2 home runs in Reds' 12th straight victory

Dazzling rookie third baseman Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, Canada's Joey Votto launched tying and go-ahead homers and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 12 games Friday night with an 11-10 victory over visiting Atlanta.

In a wild matchup of National League division leaders, Cincinnati erased an early 5-0 deficit and halted Atlanta's eight-game winning streak.

The Reds' winning streak is tied for the second-best in franchise history, matching the 1939 and 1957 teams for the club's longest since 1900.

De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati player in 34 years to hit for the cycle. He completed it by the sixth inning with a triple that gave him four runs batted in.

Elly De La Cruz hits for the cycle in just his 15th career game - the 3rd-fewest since 1900.<br><br>(MLB X @<a href="https://twitter.com/budweiserusa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BudweiserUSA</a>) <a href="https://t.co/iudIauLEog">pic.twitter.com/iudIauLEog</a> —@MLB

The cycle was the seventh in team history, fifth since 1900 and first since Eric Davis accomplished the feat against San Diego on June 2, 1989.

De La Cruz wears the same No. 44 Davis did.

I think this might be the best regular-season game I've been a part of. — Reds manager David Bell on his team's 11-10 comeback win over Atlanta on Friday

"I can't really put it into words right now," De La Cruz said through a translator. "I'm happy and excited. It is fortunate Eric Davis is one of the legends of this game and in Cincinnati, too. Sure enough he let me wear that jersey No. 44 and to be the [first] one since him to do that, is incredible."

Many in the sellout crowd of 43,086 at Great American Ball Park chanted "Elly! Elly!" The big turnout came two months after a record low for attendance at the stadium of 7,375 on April 17.

"I think this might be the best regular-season game that I've been a part of," Reds manager David Bell said. "I think a lot had to do with the atmosphere in the ballpark. Both teams played a great game. They came up short, but it showed the kind of team they are. It took a lot of great performances to win that game."

19th multi-homer game for Votto

The Reds overcame a five-run Braves first inning against Luke Weaver, two homers by Matt Olson and drives from Travis d'Arnaud, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley to earn their major league-best 27th comeback victory of the season. Three of Atlanta's homers were hit in the eighth.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/Reds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Reds</a> complete their 5th straight come-from-behind win and their league-leading 27th of the season. <a href="https://t.co/rHf8iS0j4J">pic.twitter.com/rHf8iS0j4J</a> —@MLBStats

Alex Young (3-0), the third of seven Cincinnati pitchers, got two outs for the win. Alexis Diaz pitched a hitless ninth for his 21st save in 21 tries.

This is the most enjoyable version of baseball I think I've ever seen. — Reds veteran 1st baseman Joey Votto on his teammates

Votto produced his 19th career multi-homer game in just his fourth game since being activated Monday from the injured list. He tied it in the fourth and gave the Reds a 9-7 lead with his three-run shot in the fifth. The six-time all-star and 2010 NL MVP missed roughly four months of games over two seasons while recovering from surgery last August.

His no-doubters covered a combined 843 feet.

"This is the most enjoyable version of baseball I think I've ever seen," Votto said. "I'm hitting sixth on this team, happily. I get to watch the guys in front of me. I'm not in the way. I get to watch these guys in front of me zoom around the bases. It's not just because of the winning streak, either. I'd say that if our record was different."

The King of Cincy.<a href="https://twitter.com/JoeyVotto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeyVotto</a> gives the <a href="https://twitter.com/Reds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Reds</a> their first lead of the night! <a href="https://t.co/GRI8YBPQQp">pic.twitter.com/GRI8YBPQQp</a> —@MLB

Jake Fraley, De La Cruz and Votto homered against rookie starter AJ Smith-Shawver, who blew a 5-0 lead.

Right-hander Graham Ashcraft (3-5) is expected to come off the 15-day injured list (bruised left calf) and will try to help the Reds extend their win streak on Saturday at 4;10 p.m. ET.

J-Rod 1st Mariners Derby participant since '99

This year's Home Run Derby now has a hometown favourite: Seattle's Julio Rodriguez is in.

Rodriguez, who finished second last year in the event to Juan Soto, said Friday it's a no-brainer to participate in front of his home fans. The all-star game is July 11 in Seattle, with the Home Run Derby the previous day.

"This probably will never happen again in my career — being able to do that for them at the home field definitely will be something that I'm looking forward to," Rodriguez said before Friday night's game at Baltimore.

Rodriguez won rookie of the year honours last year and helped Seattle make the post-season. The talented outfielder hit 81 homers in the Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, although he lost to Soto in the final.

He's set to become the first Seattle player to participate in the Derby back-to-back years since Ken Griffey Jr. did it from 1997-99, winning in 1998 and 1999. And while it's still early in his career, the 22-year-old Rodriguez seems well on his way to being the face of the Mariners' franchise for a while.

Rodriguez began a 12-year contract worth $209.3 million US with Seattle this season. It could be worth $469.6 million over 17 years if he wins two MVP awards.

Rodriguez recently became the second-fastest player to reach 40 homers and 40 steals for his career, doing it in 200 games.

Rangers lone MLB team without Pride Night

All but one of the 30 of the Major League Baseball teams are hosting Pride Nights this season, most during Pride Month, which celebrates and supports LGBTQ+ culture and rights.

The Texas Rangers are the only team without a Pride Night. They say they are committed to making everyone feel welcome at all games.

Has team ever hosted Pride Night?

No. In September 2003, two years after the Chicago Cubs hosted what is considered the first Pride game, the Rangers invited local LGBTQ+ groups to a game as part of a fundraising event, similar to what they do for all kinds of groups throughout each season. There were some Rangers fans who expressed opposition through a website beforehand and, while not widespread, there were some protests outside the stadium before that game.

What is the Rangers' stance?

The team has been consistent with its response when asked: "Our commitment is to make everyone feel welcome and included in Rangers baseball. That means in our ballpark, at every game, and in all we do -- for both our fans and our employees. We deliver on that promise across our many programs to have a positive impact across our entire community."

Does politics play a role?

Texas has been dominated by Republicans for a generation, and state lawmakers and Gov. Greg Abbott this year joined the push from many conservative states to limit LBGTQ+ rights.

The Legislature this year passed new laws expanding definitions of prohibited sexual content in public performances and in schoolbooks, and activists fear those measures will be used to target drag shows and ban LGBTQ+ literature from libraries and classrooms.

Texas become the most populous of at least 19 states to ban gender-affirming care for minors. And Texas public universities must dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion offices and training starting in 2024.