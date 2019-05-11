Blue Jays address banged-up rotation, acquire veteran Edwin Jackson
Clay Buchholz, Matt Shoemaker, Ryan Borucki, Clayton Richard on injured list
The Toronto Blue Jays have shored up their injury-riddled starting rotation by acquiring right-hander Edwin Jackson from the Oakland Athletics for cash considerations.
Buchholz was the latest Blue Jays starter to go down with injury.
Jackson made 17 starts for the Athletics last season, going 6-3 with a 3.33 earned-run average. He had been pitching in triple-A before the trade.
MLB record holder
The 35-year-old has posted a 104-123 record with a 4.60 ERA in 1,892 1/3 career innings at the major league level.
Jackson's trade to Toronto will make him a new MLB record holder. In 2018 he matched Octavio Dotel by pitching with his 13th big league team.
Jackson broke in with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003 and pitched for Tampa Bay, Detroit, the White Sox, Arizona, St. Louis, Washington, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta, San Diego, Miami and Baltimore.
