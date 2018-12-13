Edwin Encarnacion traded to Seattle in 3-team deal
Slugger Edwin Encarnacion has been traded to Seattle and first baseman Carlos Santana has returned to Cleveland in a three-team deal that also involved Tampa Bay.
First baseman Carlos Santana returns to Cleveland as part of the trade
The Rays got infielder Yandy Diaz and minor and minor league right-hander Cole Slusser from Cleveland.
Cleveland also acquired first baseman Jake Bauers.
The swap came Thursday at the close of the winter meetings.
