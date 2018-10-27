Eduardo Rodriguez gets nod for Red Sox in Game 4 of World Series
Lefty, who threw 6 pitches Friday vs. Dodgers, sported 3.82 ERA in regular season
Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 4 of the World Series for the Boston Red Sox against the hometown Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday (8:09 p.m. ET).
The Dodgers will counter with fellow left-hander Rich Hill, who was originally announced as the starter, but on Saturday morning the team backed off on him and said its starter was to be announced.
Boston leads the best-of-seven Series two games to one.
The Dodgers won 3-2 early Saturday after Max Muncy's homer leading off the 18th inning ended the longest game in Series history.
Watch the wild finish to Game 3:
Rodriguez returns after throwing just six pitches in striking out Joc Pederson for the final out of the fifth inning Friday.
Rodriguez was 13-5 with a 3.82 earned-run average and 146 strikeouts in the regular season. He made 27 appearances, including 23 starts.
Hill is well-rested, unlike most of the Dodgers' staff. Los Angeles used nine pitchers in Game 3.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.