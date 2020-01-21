Dustin Pedroia pondering baseball future after 'significant' injury setback
Red Sox 2nd baseman's status for spring training uncertain
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had what the team called a "significant setback" while rehabbing his left knee, the latest blow to the four-time all-star's attempt to return to the field.
The 2008 American League MVP, the 36-year-old has been struggling since Baltimore's Manny Machado slid into the surgically repaired knee at second base on April 21, 2017. Pedroia had surgery that Oct. 25, followed by a procedure to remove scar tissue the following July 20. He had another operation last Aug. 6 to remove bone spurs and preserve the knee joint.
A four-time all-star, Pedroia has been limited to nine games over the past two seasons, three in May 2018 and six last April.
Even before this latest setback the team had already been planning for the likelihood that Pedroia wouldn't be ready in time for the start to this season.
In December, Boston signed infielder Jose Peraza to a one-year contract worth $2.85 million. Peraza spent the last four years in Cincinnati, batting .273 with 28 homers and 154 runs batted in.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.