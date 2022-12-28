Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB·New

Dominican court convicts 10 people in attempted 2019 killing of David Ortiz

A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of former Red Sox baseball star David Ortiz, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Pair of men receive 30-year prison sentences, 8 others handed between 5 and 20 years

The Associated Press ·
A man in a suit speaks into a microphone.
David Ortiz is seen at his Hall of Fame induction in July. A court in the Dominican Republic convicted 10 people of attempting to kill the former Red Sox star on Wednesday. (John Minchillo/The Associated PRess)

A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of former Red Sox baseball star David Ortiz, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while Ortiz was at a bar with friends in a well-off neighbourhood of Santo Domingo.

Two men, including the alleged shooter Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison by Santo Domingo's First Collegiate Court.

Eight others received prison sentences of between 5 and 20 years. Three other defendants were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, including Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, who was accused of planning the attack.

American private investigators hired by Ortiz said that the Hall of Fame slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was targeted by a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of him.

The findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis contradicted a previous theory by law enforcement in the Dominican Republic that the hitman was actually hired to shoot Ortiz's cousin Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting at the same table.

Dominican authorities said the hitmen confused Fernandez with Ortiz, one of the country's most beloved ballplayers.

A fearsome power hitter with a ready smile, Ortiz led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs before retiring in 2016. When he was shot, he was living part of the year in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was seriously wounded in the June 2019 shooting. Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed Ortiz's gallbladder and part of his intestine after the shooting and he underwent further surgery in the U.S.

Among the crimes for which the 10 men were sentenced were criminal organization, use of illegal firearms, attempted murder, and complicity, the court wrote in a statement.

Authorities noted that more details of the sentencing will be released on Feb. 8, 2023.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now