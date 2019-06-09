D-backs sweep Jays after chasing Clayton Richard in 8-run 3rd inning
Arizona lefty Robbie Ray gets plenty of run support following shaky start
Ketel Marte hit his 15th homer of the season and Carson Kelly hit a two-run shot to back a solid start from Robbie Ray, and the Arizona Diamondbacks downed the hometown Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of the interleague series.
The Diamondbacks (34-32) outscored Toronto 22-4 in the three-game set.
Only the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles have worse MLB records than Toronto's 23-42.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., provided some offence for the Blue Jays with his fifth home run of the season in the first inning. He also doubled in the eighth. But in the third inning, the converted infielder failed to hit the cut-off man on a shot down the line from Diamondbacks right fielder Tim Locastro, which allowed Locastro to easily slide into third base for a bases-loaded triple.
Toronto catcher Danny Jansen doubled in his team's other run in the second inning.
57-win pace
The Blue Jays are on pace for 57 wins this season, which would be their lowest victory total in a non-strike shortened year since a franchise-low 53 in 1979.
The big blows were a bases-clearing triple from Locastro, followed by a two-run home run from Kelly, his seventh of the season.
The 24-year-old Kelly was born in Chicago and raised in Oregon, but he lived in Markham, Ont., for two years when his father relocated to the Toronto-area for his job with Nike. He played youth baseball for the Markham Mariners and Georgetown Eagles, winning the 2007 Canadian Pee Wee Championship.
