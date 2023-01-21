Diamondbacks name Ronnie Gajownik as 1st female manager at High-A level
Ronnie Gajownik has been hired as manager of the Hillsboro Hops, becoming the first woman to manage a minor league Class High-A team, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Friday.
29-year-old becomes 2nd woman to manage a professional baseball team
The 29-year-old Gajownik served as video co-ordinator for the Hops in 2021. She was on the coaching staff of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Diamondback's Double-A affiliate, last season as first-base coach.
Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a professional baseball team last year when she led the New York Yankees' Class A Tampa Tarpons.
Gajownik was a two-year starter on South Florida's softball team and also won a gold medal with the United States in the 2015 Pan American Games.
The Diamondbacks also hired coaches Ronald Ramirez, Gabriel Hernandez and Ty Wright, as well as trainer Haruki Mukohchi and strength coach Ryan Harrel for Hillsboro's staff.
