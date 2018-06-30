Jays' Stroman tames Tigers' bats for 1st win of season

Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer and Marcus Stroman earned his first victory of the season as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Friday night.

Seunghwan Oh struck out the side in the eighth inning and Tyler Clippard worked the ninth for his fifth save as the Blue Jays took the opener of the four-game series at Rogers Centre.

Randal Grichuk had two of Toronto's eight hits. The Blue Jays (38-43) have won nine of their last 10 home games.

Detroit (36-47), which extended its losing streak to a season-high 10 games, managed six hits in all.

Stroman (1-5) was in form in his second start since a 39-game stint on the disabled list due to right shoulder fatigue. He allowed five hits and two earned runs over seven innings while striking out four.

Detroit opened the scoring with a single run in the third inning. Jacoby Jones reached base after third baseman Yangervis Solarte double-clutched a grounder and was late with the throw.