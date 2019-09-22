Red Sox hurler David Price to have surgery to remove cyst in wrist
Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price will have surgery Thursday to remove a cyst in his left wrist that ended his season early. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.
Left-hander expected to be fully recovered for start of spring training
The 2012 Cy Young winner is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.
Price, who went 7-5 with a 4.28 earned-run average in 22 starts this season, last pitched on Sept. 1 and made just two appearances since the end of July.
Boston manager Alex Cora said before Sunday's game at Tampa Bay that Price should have a normal off-season once his recovery from surgery is completed.
"As of now everything seems like, take care of the cyst and he should be fine," Cora said.
The defending World Series champion Red Sox were mathematically eliminated from post-season play on Friday night.
