David Ortiz recovering after 3rd surgery stemming from gunshot wound
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.

David Ortiz's wife says the former Red Sox slugger is currently recovering from a third surgery resulting from complications from his gunshot wound. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is "recovering well and in good spirits." He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.

Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 US for the shooting.

Police say they've arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.

