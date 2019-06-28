'Mastermind' behind David Ortiz shooting reportedly arrested in Dominican Republic

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have arrested the mastermind behind the shooting in which former baseball star David Ortiz was shot on June 9.

According to the Boston Globe, police arrested Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez in the Dominican Republic on Friday. Also arrested was Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota, who was attempting to flee to Puerto Rico.

Further details weren't immediately released.

Remaining at large is suspect Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase.

Authorities said on June 19 that Gomez Vasquez's intended target was his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez, who allegedly provided information to Dominican authorities about Gomez Vasquez in 2011.

Fernandez was sitting across from Ortiz in the nightclub in Santo Domingo when the Boston Red Sox legend was shot. Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back and had surgery for internal injuries that evening, then was flown to Boston the following day and underwent a second operation.

Doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his colon and intestines in the initial surgery. Ortiz also sustained liver damage.