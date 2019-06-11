David Ortiz alert, smiling after second surgery in Boston
Doctors hopeful of full recovery for former Red Sox slugger after he was shot in back
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering in Boston from a two-hour exploratory surgery after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.
"David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery," Ortiz's wife Tiffany said in a statement provided by the team. "He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days," she said.
"Lastly, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We ask for privacy as David works towards recovery."
Ortiz was alert after the surgery, which lasted until about 1 a.m. ET, and "even flashed that smile" afterward, Lopez told ESPN.
Gallbladder, part of intestine removed
Doctors are hopeful he will make a full recovery.
Ortiz was flown to Boston on Monday in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. Lopez said the 43-year-old athlete's liver was also damaged in Sunday night's shooting.
Police have said the driver of the motorcycle carrying the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. The gunman has not been arrested, and police say they do not yet have a motive.
According to ESPN Deportes, police have the suspected gunman and the suspected driver of the motorcycle in custody.
Ortiz, known to fans and teammates as "Big Papi," played the last 14 years (2003-16) of his 20-year big league career in Boston. He was named an All-Star 10 times and helped the Red Sox win World Series championships in 2004, 2007 and 2013.
With files from Field Level Media
