David Ortiz alert, smiling after second surgery in Boston

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering in Boston from a two-hour exploratory surgery after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

Ortiz spokesman Leo Lopez told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ortiz is expected to stay in intensive care for at least 48 hours.

"David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery," Ortiz's wife Tiffany said in a statement provided by the team. "He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days," she said.

"On behalf of me and my family, I want to thank John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy and the Boston Red Sox for all that they are doing for David and our family, as well as Dr. Larry Ronan and the amazing staff at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"Lastly, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We ask for privacy as David works towards recovery."

Ortiz was alert after the surgery, which lasted until about 1 a.m. ET, and "even flashed that smile" afterward, Lopez told ESPN.

Gallbladder, part of intestine removed

Doctors are hopeful he will make a full recovery.

Authorities said a man got off a motorcycle and shot Ortiz in the back Sunday night at a club in Santo Domingo. Surgeons there operated for six hours to repair damage to his intestines and liver, also removing his gallbladder.

Ortiz was flown to Boston on Monday in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. Lopez said the 43-year-old athlete's liver was also damaged in Sunday night's shooting.

Police have said the driver of the motorcycle carrying the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. The gunman has not been arrested, and police say they do not yet have a motive.

According to ESPN Deportes, police have the suspected gunman and the suspected driver of the motorcycle in custody.

Ortiz, known to fans and teammates as "Big Papi," played the last 14 years (2003-16) of his 20-year big league career in Boston. He was named an All-Star 10 times and helped the Red Sox win World Series championships in 2004, 2007 and 2013.