Blue Jays make Dasan Brown 1st Canadian taken in 2019 MLB draft

The Toronto Blue Jays have selected the first Canadian in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft, taking Oakville, Ont., outfielder Dasan Brown in the third round (88th overall) on Tuesday.
The six-foot, 185-pound Brown attends Abbey Park High School and has played for the junior national team. The 18-year-old is listed as a centre-fielder.
Brown has a commitment to Texas A&M University.
Brown was selected early on the second day of the draft. The New York Yankees took the second Canadian player later in the third round, grabbing Western Kentucky University outfielder Jake Sanford of Dartmouth, N.S., 105th overall.
The San Diego Padres took right-handed pitcher Matthew Brash of Kingston, Ont., in the fourth round, 113th overall.
No Canadians were selected on the first day of the draft for the first time since 2012.
