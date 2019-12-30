Keuchel addition gives White Sox rotation veteran presence

The Chicago White Sox and former American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel finalized a three-year deal worth $55.5 million US on Monday.

Keuchel will earn $18 million in salary each of the next three seasons. The White Sox hold a $20 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.

The 31-year-old left-hander won the AL Cy Young with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last off-season as a free agent. He signed a deal worth about $13 million with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 earned-run average for the National League East champions.

The long-bearded veteran joins catcher Yasmani Grandal and slugger Edwin Encarnacion as major additions to the White Sox this off-season. Grandal signed a four-year, $73-million pact with Chicago last month, and Encarnacion agreed last week to a one-year, $12-million contract.

All-star Giolito tops rotation

The White Sox also brought back slugger Jose Abreu (three years, $50 million), acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers and added lefty starter Gio Gonzalez (one year, $5 million) in a deal that includes a 2021 option.

Keuchel and Gonzalez will join a rotation led by all-star Lucas Giolito that also includes Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Cease. Promising young right-hander Michael Kopech is also expected to return following Tommy John surgery.

Chicago is hoping to challenge in the AL Central behind a young core of hitters, including Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez. Top prospect Nick Madrigal might also be ready to get significant time at second base.

The White Sox were 72-89 last season, well behind the 101-win Minnesota Twins and 93-win Cleveland Indians.

D-Backs add outfielder Kole Calhoun

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed outfielder Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract with a club option for 2022.

The 32-year-old Calhoun, who lives in nearby Tempe, has played eight major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, batting .249 in his career with 140 homers. In 2019, he hit .232 with a career-high 33 homers while playing mostly right field.

He is a four-time Gold Glove finalist and won the award in 2015.

Calhoun could replace Adam Jones, who was the team's primary right-fielder last season but is now a free agent. The D-backs have been active with free agents during the off-season, signing veteran pitcher Madison Bumgarner earlier this month.

Reds land Japanese outfielder: report

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly agreed to terms with Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama on a three-year, $15-million contract.

Multiple Japanese media outlets reported the signing Monday, although there has been no official word from the Reds.

Akiyama, 31, batted .303 with 31 doubles, 20 homers, 62 RBI, 112 runs and 12 stolen bases in 2019 for the Seibu Lions of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league.

A left-handed hitter, Akiyama boasts a career average of .301 over nine seasons with Seibu. He has 116 homers and 112 steals in 1,207 games since 2011.