B.C.'s Curtis Taylor among 2 pitchers Blue Jays acquire in Sogard trade
MLB

The Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday announced they had acquired pitchers Edisson Gonzalez and Canadian Curtis Taylor to complete the Eric Sogard deal with Tampa Bay in July.

Right-hander, 24, has converted 7 of 9 save chances with double-A Montgomery

The Canadian Press ·
Former Rays prospect Curtis Taylor of Port Coquitlam, B.C., is one of two pitchers the Blue Jays have acquired in the trade that sent infielder Eric Sogard to Tampa Bay in July. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

Toronto had traded Sogard to Tampa in July for players to be named later. The team announced Sunday that right-handers Edisson Gonzalez and Canadian Curtis Taylor completed the deal.

Gonzalez is 4-2 with a 2.45 earned-run average over 62 1/3 innings in 11 starts and two relief appearances with class-A Hudson Valley. The 19-year-old Panama native signed as an international free agent with the Rays in 2016.

Gonzalez has posted a 2.72 ERA over 158 2/3 innings over three minor league seasons at three levels of rookie ball and class-A. He has 187 strikeouts and 54 walks.

The 24-year-old Taylor, of Port Coquitlam, B.C., has posted a 3.06 ERA in 15 appearances with double-A Montgomery this season while recording seven saves in nine opportunities.

The six-foot-six pitcher was selected by the Diamondbacks in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and was traded to the Rays in 2017 in exchange for right-hander Brad Boxberger.

The University of British Columbia product has a combined 2.84 ERA and 204 strikeouts over 174 1/3 innings of work across four seasons in the minors.

