B.C.'s Curtis Taylor among 2 pitchers Blue Jays acquire in Sogard trade
Right-hander, 24, has converted 7 of 9 save chances with double-A Montgomery
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired a pair of pitchers to complete their trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Eric Sogard.
Gonzalez is 4-2 with a 2.45 earned-run average over 62 1/3 innings in 11 starts and two relief appearances with class-A Hudson Valley. The 19-year-old Panama native signed as an international free agent with the Rays in 2016.
The 24-year-old Taylor, of Port Coquitlam, B.C., has posted a 3.06 ERA in 15 appearances with double-A Montgomery this season while recording seven saves in nine opportunities.
The six-foot-six pitcher was selected by the Diamondbacks in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and was traded to the Rays in 2017 in exchange for right-hander Brad Boxberger.
The University of British Columbia product has a combined 2.84 ERA and 204 strikeouts over 174 1/3 innings of work across four seasons in the minors.
