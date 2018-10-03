Skip to Main Content
Rockies reach NLDS with epic 13-inning victory over Cubs
Rockies reach NLDS with epic 13-inning victory over Cubs

Tony Wolters hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the 13th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday night in an epic NL wild-card game.

Tony Wolters breaks 1-1 tie to set up meeting with Brewers

The Associated Press ·
Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story celebrates after scoring a run in the thirteenth inning to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Wolters, a reserve catcher who entered as part of a double switch in the bottom of the 12th, came up with runners at the corners and drove in Trevor Story with a liner back up the middle off Kyle Hendricks, quieting the Wrigley Field crowd of 40,151 on a crisp fall night.

Colorado heads to Milwaukee to open a best-of-five Division Series against the NL Central champion Brewers on Thursday.

Scott Oberg, the sixth Colorado pitcher, fanned Kris Bryant for the final out of the 12th and then struck out the side in the 13th to end the longest post-season game in Wrigley Field history. Terrance Gore tried to sell that he was hit by a pitch, but was sent back to the plate after a review confirmed the initial call.

